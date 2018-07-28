Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nestlé (NESN) a CHF 84 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 84 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 96 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 82 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 97 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 87.38.

Shares of Nestlé traded up CHF 0.06, reaching CHF 76.50, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 15,650,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

