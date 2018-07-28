Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Trading Down 0.3%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 18,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 347,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 16.04. The company has a market cap of $446.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 197.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.