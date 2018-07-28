BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Santander raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances traded up $0.02, hitting $14.30, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 350,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,216. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.63. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 5.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 352,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth $448,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

