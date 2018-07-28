BB&T Corp Purchases 1,234 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

BB&T Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 890,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark opened at $108.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

