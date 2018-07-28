BB&T Corp Has $9.45 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

BB&T Corp trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $190,439.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,442.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,491 shares of company stock valued at $17,179,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

Shares of HCA opened at $124.15 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

