BBR Partners LLC Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $80.58 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,629.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $410,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,483 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.97.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

