Basf (BAS) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($106.00) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. HSBC set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.21 ($115.54).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €2.28 ($2.68) on Friday, reaching €82.34 ($96.87). The company had a trading volume of 4,810,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12 month low of €78.97 ($92.91) and a 12 month high of €98.70 ($116.12).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

