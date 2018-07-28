Barrington Research Raises Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Price Target to $61.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

MMSI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. 587,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,006. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.64 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $608,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,764. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,336.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

