Barnes Group (B) Trading Up 6.5% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $68.30. Approximately 566,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 231,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $375.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.00 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on B shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.55 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $118,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 107,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

