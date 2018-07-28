Barnes Group (B) Given “Hold” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 566,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $375.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.00 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.55 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $118,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 234.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

