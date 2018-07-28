Barclays Analysts Give Total (FP) a €66.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FP. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.85 ($68.06).

Total stock traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €47.78 ($56.21). The stock had a trading volume of 19,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

