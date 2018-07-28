Banyan Network Trading Up 34.1% Over Last Week (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $2.56 million worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015250 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,873,734 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

