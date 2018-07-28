Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $156,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $330,300. Insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group opened at $31.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price objective on Bankwell Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

