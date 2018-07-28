BankUnited (BKU) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BankUnited earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6775585507339 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 target price on shares of BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

BankUnited opened at $39.29 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $287.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

In other news, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 74,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $3,241,342.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,203,860.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 122,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $5,129,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,726,180.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,444 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

