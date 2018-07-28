BankFinancial (BFIN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of BankFinancial opened at $16.65 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $305.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 16.70%. analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Jr. Deutsch sold 9,223 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $162,970.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Jr. Deutsch sold 3,707 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $65,873.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,167.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,480. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 49,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

