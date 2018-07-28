Bank of The West Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 15.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $174,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $842,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,432,822 shares of company stock worth $111,107,446. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Oracle opened at $48.63 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

