Bank of SC (BKSC) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of SC earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.9406818919351 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Bank of SC traded up $0.80, hitting $20.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.04. Bank of SC has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th.

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $26,583.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,420.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $49,744. Company insiders own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

