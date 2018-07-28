Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.41. 3,651,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $270,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

