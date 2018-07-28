Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.16 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,125,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,100,000 after buying an additional 374,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,759,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,010,000 after buying an additional 1,206,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,773,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,485,000 after buying an additional 858,233 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,777,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,399,000 after buying an additional 195,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel purchased 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.88 per share, with a total value of $37,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,006.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $319,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,032 shares of company stock valued at $112,445 and sold 540,829 shares valued at $59,232,343. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Shares of VRSK opened at $111.46 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

