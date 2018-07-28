Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Stake in UGI Corp (UGI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 274,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,289,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of UGI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,662,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in UGI by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 636,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after buying an additional 331,838 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in UGI by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 316,683 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,144,000 after buying an additional 307,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 222,733 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,848.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $151,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

