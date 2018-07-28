Bank of America Reiterates $40.00 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.
GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,299. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 134,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 214,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
Read More: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.