Bank of America Reiterates $40.00 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,299. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 134,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 214,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

