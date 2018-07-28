Bank of America Analysts Give Comerica (CMA) a $109.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $109.00 price objective on Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Comerica from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comerica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.72.

Shares of Comerica opened at $96.29 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Comerica has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Comerica by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Comerica by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

