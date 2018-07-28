Banco Santander (SAN) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €6.07 ($7.14).

Banco Santander opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

