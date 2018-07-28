Banco Bradesco (BBD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Santander upgraded Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco opened at $8.25 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.82%. equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.