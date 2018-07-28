BancFirst Co. (BANF) Director Buys $63,250.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BancFirst traded down $1.15, hitting $63.05, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 41,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.26 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 24.74%. sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

