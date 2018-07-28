Ball Co. (BLL) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,174,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,589 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 56.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,944,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,747 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 129.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,219,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,261 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ball by 70.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $36,335,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $81,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $76,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,615,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

NYSE BLL opened at $38.77 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

