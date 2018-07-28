B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TNXP. ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Brookline Cap M reissued a buy rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals traded down $2.60, hitting $1.35, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 6,249,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,837. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.18). equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,313.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,300 shares of company stock worth $170,237. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

