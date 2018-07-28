B. Riley Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Wellington Shields raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Lincoln Electric opened at $92.32 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $480,155.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

