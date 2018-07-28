Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Position Increased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison opened at $112.46 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $91.36 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.