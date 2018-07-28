Avery Dennison (AVY) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.22.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $91.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 270.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 50.7% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.