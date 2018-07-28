Avaya (AVYA) and Communications Systems (JCS) Financial Survey

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems -15.54% -23.91% -19.89%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avaya and Communications Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avaya currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.79%. Communications Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.38%. Given Communications Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Avaya.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Avaya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Communications Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avaya and Communications Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $3.27 billion 0.71 -$182.00 million N/A N/A Communications Systems $82.32 million 0.40 -$11.82 million ($0.15) -24.33

Communications Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avaya.

Dividends

Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Avaya does not pay a dividend. Communications Systems pays out -106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Avaya beats Communications Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers IT managed services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures, and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

