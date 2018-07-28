AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Bought by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 11.6% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.39% of AvalonBay Communities worth $93,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.32.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities opened at $172.23 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $152.65 and a 1 year high of $193.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.16). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

