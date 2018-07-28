Aurora Price Hits $0.0376 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.89 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00407765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00170891 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

