Attunity (ATTU) PT Raised to $20.00

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATTU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Attunity from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Attunity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Attunity traded up $0.22, hitting $16.10, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 379,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,544. The company has a market capitalization of $329.64 million, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.58. Attunity has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. sell-side analysts expect that Attunity will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Attunity by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Attunity by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Attunity in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Attunity in the second quarter worth about $1,788,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

