AT&T Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $31.17 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Hilliard Lyons cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

NYSE:T opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AT&T has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $4,422,000. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 8,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,143,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,247,000 after purchasing an additional 282,759 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.