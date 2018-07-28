Atria Investments LLC Invests $223,000 in Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Stock

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Triton International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triton International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 62,673 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triton International opened at $30.98 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Triton International Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Triton International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTN. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Triton International in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

