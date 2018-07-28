Atria Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,290,734.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.79.

American Water Works opened at $88.36 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

