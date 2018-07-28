Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 783 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $303.72 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $243.11 and a 1-year high of $311.39.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

