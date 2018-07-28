ATLANT (ATL) Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $20,928.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003842 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00410485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00179122 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030722 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,551,901 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

