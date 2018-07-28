Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Position Reduced by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Athene by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 71.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Athene had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

