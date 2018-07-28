Atento (ATTO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.67 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.10. Atento has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $12.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATTO. ValuEngine lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research set a $14.00 price target on Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atento in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atento presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

