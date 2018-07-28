ATBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. ATBCoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $862,373.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,174.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $815.52 or 0.09987480 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.01955940 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021265 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00087771 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001176 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001202 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004215 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

