AstraZeneca (AZN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morningstar reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.28.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NYSE AZN opened at $38.23 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.