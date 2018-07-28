Assurant (AIZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.94

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.94 and last traded at $109.70, with a volume of 20449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Assurant and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 56.28%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,331.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3,691.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 285,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Assurant by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,301,000 after buying an additional 281,234 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,775,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Assurant by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 99,777 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

