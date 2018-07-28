Asiamet Resources (ARS) Debt Trading 2.3% Higher

An issue of Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) debt rose 2.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 10.75% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $106.43 and was trading at $103.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Get Asiamet Resources alerts:

Shares of Asiamet Resources remained flat at $GBX 10.25 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 367,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. Asiamet Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 15 ($0.20).

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.