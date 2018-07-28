Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management opened at $32.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 160.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,828,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,782,000 after purchasing an additional 256,591 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,942,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 228,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 195,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

