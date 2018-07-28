ARP Americas LP Sells 1,143 Shares of Methanex Co. (MEOH)

ARP Americas LP lowered its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Methanex opened at $68.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.10 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

