ARP Americas LP Raises Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

ARP Americas LP increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 27,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $67,589.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $135,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ryder System from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $77.27 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

