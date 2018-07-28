ARBITRAGE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,964.00 (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One ARBITRAGE token can now be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00049321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $73,964.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,759,058 tokens. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co . ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

