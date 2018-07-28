Aramark (ARMK) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 80.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,063 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Aramark opened at $40.38 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

